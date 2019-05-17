GUSTON, Ky. — Houdini the goat, as his name would suggest, has been a creature of mystery. He is best known for making appearances on Interstate 65, living alongside the speeding traffic. After getting hit by a car in the fall of 2018, Houdini's future was uncertain. Now, he has recovered and the wildlife sanctuary that he calls home is celebrating the goat with his own holiday!

The Houdini Day Celebration at Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary will be held on Saturday, May 18 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Guston, KY. Visitors will get to meet Houdini, go on a guided tour of the wildlife sanctuary, check out educational programs with Animal Ambassadors, and more.

Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary

A $10 per car donation is requested at the gate and refreshments provided by Girl Scout Troop 1494 will be available for a small additional charge. You can also purchase a new Houdini t-shirt for $20. All proceeds will benefit Houdini and other animals at the wildlife sanctuary.

For directions and more information, visit the Broadbent Wildlife website or Facebook page.

