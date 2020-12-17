x
Animals

Here's how to get your dog on a Budweiser can

Budweiser is partnering with We Rate Dogs to put real pets on holiday cans.
Credit: Budweiser
Budweiser and We Rate Dogs are giving you a chance to get your pup on a holiday can of the brew.

INDIANAPOLIS — Budweiser recently released its holiday cans for the season, and like anything with a cute Dalmatian puppy, it was a big hit.

Now, the beer-maker is teaming up with social media giant We Rate Dogs to get other four-legged friends on their own special holiday can.

The Pupweiser sweepstakes kicked off Wednesday, Dec. 16. Budweiser and We Rate Dogs will choose some lucky winners to appear on a Budweiser holiday can.

To enter, pet owners can comment a picture of their puppy on this Facebook post from Budweiser, or tweet with a photo of the pup, using the hashtag #Pupweiser.

Thousands of people have already joined the contest, sharing photos of their furry friends.

The winners will be chosen at random.

