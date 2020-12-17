Here's how to get your dog on a Budweiser can

INDIANAPOLIS — Budweiser recently released its holiday cans for the season, and like anything with a cute Dalmatian puppy, it was a big hit.
Now, the beer-maker is teaming up with social media giant We Rate Dogs to get other four-legged friends on their own special holiday can.
The Pupweiser sweepstakes kicked off Wednesday, Dec. 16. Budweiser and We Rate Dogs will choose some lucky winners to appear on a Budweiser holiday can.
To enter, pet owners can comment a picture of their puppy on this Facebook post from Budweiser, or tweet with a photo of the pup, using the hashtag #Pupweiser.
Thousands of people have already joined the contest, sharing photos of their furry friends.
The winners will be chosen at random.