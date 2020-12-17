Here's how to get your dog on a Budweiser can

Budweiser is partnering with We Rate Dogs to put real pets on holiday cans.

INDIANAPOLIS — Budweiser recently released its holiday cans for the season, and like anything with a cute Dalmatian puppy, it was a big hit.

Now, the beer-maker is teaming up with social media giant We Rate Dogs to get other four-legged friends on their own special holiday can.

The Pupweiser sweepstakes kicked off Wednesday, Dec. 16. Budweiser and We Rate Dogs will choose some lucky winners to appear on a Budweiser holiday can.

To enter, pet owners can comment a picture of their puppy on this Facebook post from Budweiser, or tweet with a photo of the pup, using the hashtag #Pupweiser.

We’ve teamed up with @dog_rates to put your pups on our Holiday Buds in this thread and some of you may get a real Bud can sent to you with your pup on it!. 🐶🍺 https://t.co/mhzzngvfbj — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) December 16, 2020

Thousands of people have already joined the contest, sharing photos of their furry friends.

We had fun hanging with all of our four-legged friends today with @dog_rates.



Here are a few of our favorites. Which one is yours? #Pupweiser pic.twitter.com/hmp0NTZEXi — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) December 17, 2020