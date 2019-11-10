LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're looking to add a furry new addition to your family, this weekend could be the perfect time to do it. The Kentucky Humane Society is offering reduced adoption costs for animals on Saturday, October 12 for their "Empty the Shelters" event.

On October 12, the adoption fee for dogs and puppies will be $25 and cats and kittens will be free to adopt. The special is valid for animals at the KHS East Campus at 1000 Lyndon Lane and at KHS adoption centers at the following Feeders Supply stores: Dixie, Fern Creek, Hikes Point, Springhurst, St. Matthews, and North Dixie. Additional fees may apply.

You can view all adoptable animals currently at the Kentucky Humane Society on their website.

"The Kentucky Humane Society has seen a large increase in the number of animals needing our help this year, and every empty kennel means we can help another animal in need," said KHS spokesperson Andrea Blair.

"Empty the Shelters" is a national event sponsored by the BISSELL Pet Foundation. The foundation covers adoption fees for shelters across the country to give animals a better chance of getting adopted. Since 2016, the foundation has helped find homes for over 23,000 pets.

The Kentucky Humane Society is one of 125 organizations in 26 states taking part in the special adoption day. Other locations in Kentucky include the Scott County Humane Society, the Lexington Humane Society, and the Humane Society of Henderson County. You can see more participating locations on the BISSELL Pet Foundation website.

