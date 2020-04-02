LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People missing pets in Hardin County now have a new tool to help track them down.

Hardin County Animal Care and Control is using a facial recognition app called Finding Rover.

Every animal that comes through the shelter will be registered on the platform with a picture.

The picture is then matched with the photos pet owners upload.

The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter started using the same tool last July.

