LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People missing pets in Hardin County now have a new tool to help track them down.
Hardin County Animal Care and Control is using a facial recognition app called Finding Rover.
Every animal that comes through the shelter will be registered on the platform with a picture.
The picture is then matched with the photos pet owners upload.
The New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter started using the same tool last July.
