MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — Finding a gator floating on a gator-shaped inflatable floatie is not something anyone expects to find.

Unless you happen to live in Florida.

A man on vacation from Georgia says he captured the only-in-Florida moment in the home he was staying in for a wedding, CBS affiliate WKMG reports.

David Jacobs says he saw the gator once before in the lake and seemed to have an interest in the family's small dog.

When the family came home Sunday and found the same gator on an inflatable gator, it was a bit of a surprise.

A wildlife management company was called to take the real gator from the pool. No word about the inflatable gator it was hanging out with.

