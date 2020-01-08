Louisville Zoo to celebrate elephant calf's 1st birthday with a week of festivities

The Zoo is kicking of the events with a Facebook Live that features Fitz opening his presents and staff singing, "Happy Birthday."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Happy Birthday, Fitz! The Louisville Zoo announced the first event in the week-long celebration as the elephant calf turns one.

The Zoo will host a Facebook Live event that features Fitz opening his gifts (watermelon and bananas) and of course, Zoo staff will sing "Happy Birthday" to him. The event starts at 11 a.m. and can be seen on Sunday at this link.

Mikki, one of the Louisville Zoo’s female African elephants, gave birth to Fitz on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at 11:24 p.m. after a 22-month gestation period. Fitz, who was later named in a contest held by the Zoo, was born weighing a walloping 275 pounds and was 38.5 inches tall.

The average male elephant can weigh up to 13,500 pounds, so, it looks like Fitz may have some more lbs. to pack on as he grows up.

Fitz was just the second elephant born at the Louisville Zoo in its 50-year history.

Today, Zoo staff says he enjoys playing in mud puddles, eating watermelon and meeting the Zoo’s guests, serving as an ambassador for his species.

Here's to another year of watermelon and mud puddles, Fitz!

