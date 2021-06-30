Pet owners urged to take extra precautions during 4th of July weekend

Loud noises, like fireworks, can scare pets. Louisville Metro Animal Services shared the following tips to make sure your pets stay safe.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Fourth of July weekend is a popular time for fireworks and while they can be fun for families, these loud noises can often scare our furry friends.

Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) provided the following tips to keep pets safe and secure during the holiday weekend.

Keep pets inside

Make sure your pet has a place where they feel safe. Close windows and curtains to help muffle the loud noises. Turning on something that could act as a distraction - like a television or radio - may also help keep your pet calm.

Don't bring pets to fireworks displays

Fireworks are much louder in person and animals are usually extra sensitive to loud noises. It's best to keep your pets at home.

Make sure your pet can be identified

If your pet does run away, you want to make sure they can be identified. Make sure all of your pets, even the ones who usually stay indoors, have a collar and ID tags. Your pet's tags should include your current address and phone number. A microchip is the best way to keep track of your pet because it can't fall off or be removed.

Clean up debris

Debris and hot embers from the fireworks can be harmful to animals, especially if they try to eat them. Check your yard for debris and make sure it gets cleaned up before letting your pets loose.

Reporting lost and found pets

If your pet gets lost, report them to LMAS as soon as possible. You can report any missing pets online on the LMAS website. You are also encouraged to hang up flyers in your neighborhood and visit the LMAS shelter to see if your pet is there.

If you find a stray pet, complete an online pet report and share it with LMAS. Most veterinary clinics can scan pets for microchips. If you can't keep the pet or search for the owner, you can drop it off at the LMAS Shelter on 3528 Newburg Road. The shelter is open Monday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

If you can't take a pet to the shelter yourself, you can contact animal control at 502-473-PETS to ask someone to pick it up.

