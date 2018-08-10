It's like March Madness, but with bears instead of basketball.

Katmai National Park in Alaska is asking for help deciding which bear bears the most weight during their "Fat Bear Week". The competition began with 12 bears, but only one can come out on top.

This the fourth year of the park's competition. On Facebook, Katmai is asking its followers to compare before and after photos of each bear on the bracket and vote on which one they want to move to the next round.

The competition ends on October 9.

