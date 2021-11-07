Orange County Humane Society sends animals to new homes as part of summer adoption event

OCHS partnered with the Bissell Pet Foundation to reduce adoption fees. As of Sunday morning, the shelter sent 15 pets to new homes.

PAOLI, Ind. — The Bissell Pet Foundation is trying to empty shelters all across the country. Participating shelters are offering a reduced adoption fee to find forever homes for animals in their care.

One of those shelters is the Orange County Humane Society in Paoli, Indiana.

As of Sunday morning, 15 animals were adopted as part of the event. While some shelters waived adoption fees altogether, OCHS reduced fees instead of eliminating them, so adopters still felt a sense of responsibility for their new pet.

Twelve years ago, OCHS turned from a kill shelter into a no-kill shelter.

“We want the animals to be given a chance, a second chance or a third chance,” Director Deanna Kendall said.

Now they make sure their animals are heading to good homes and have adopters fill out an application.

Kendall said the adoption event gives people an incentive to come meet the animals available, and sometimes the pets are the ones who pick out their owners.

“They change their minds when they get here. They might see something on our website and then when they get here, they’ll say ‘oh no, I like this one better’ or it will come up to the gate to them and show them affection,” Kendall said.

Louisville Metro Animal Services and the Breckinridge County Animal Shelter also held this event this week.

