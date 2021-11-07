One dog left at LMAS following 'Empty the Shelters' event

The weekend adoption event was a success for more than 100 pets in Louisville. But an American Bulldog mix named Gorilla Glue still needs a home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Over the weekend, more than 100 animals at Louisville Metro Animal Services found their forever homes. The shelter hosted the BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters" event July 9-11.

Thanks to funding from the foundation, LMAS was able to eliminate adoption fees for the weekend. Jefferson County adopters also received a free, one-year pet license, thanks to a donation from the non-profit, Friends of Metro Animal Services (FOMAS).

According to Teeya Barnes with LMAS, the adoption event was a huge success. Over the three-day event, a total of 108 cats and dogs were adopted.

But when the shelter closed Sunday night, there was one dog still waiting for his family to come.

Gorilla Glue, a 3-year-old American Bulldog mix, is still up for adoption. Barnes said he is friendly with people and other dogs. Potential adopters are encouraged to bring their dogs to make sure they'd be a good fit.

Even though the adoption event has ended, LMAS will still waive Gorilla Glue's adoption fees. He is neutered, microchipped and up to date on his vaccinations.

If you're interested in meeting, fostering or adopting Gorilla Glue, you can contact LMAS at animalservicesadoption@louisvilleky.gov. You can also visit him at the shelter's Animal House on Newburg Road.

Other area shelters, including the Orange County Humane Society and Breckinridge County Animal Shelter, also participated in the Empty the Shelters event.

