The dogs, including a newborn puppy, were emaciated and covered in urine and feces, according to the Houston SPCA.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Dozens of starving dogs, including a newborn puppy, were rescued from "deplorable conditions" in the Heights, according to the Houston SPCA.

The Animal Cruelty Investigation team found 50 emaciated and severely matted dogs covered in urine and feces last week at a home on E. 25th Street.

The shelter said it got an emergency warrant from Harris County Constable Precinct 1 so they could remove the animals immediately.

"The home was filled with debris and a strong smell of ammonia," the Houston SPCA said.

The dogs are being cared for by SPCA veterinarians. Along with cruelty exams and vaccinations, they are being de-matted and put on nutrition plans.

A hearing for the case will be held next week.

Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigation team rescued 50 urine-soaked and feces-matted dogs from a property near Greater Houston Heights with a warrant from @pct1constable.

If you'd like to help victims of animal cruelty, become a monthly donor at https://t.co/VkZGRXYEd8. pic.twitter.com/70GM06qZL2 — Houston SPCA (@HoustonSPCA) November 5, 2022

If you suspect animal cruelty, you can report it by calling 713-869-7722 or online at www.houstonspca.org.

The Houston SPCA’s 10-member animal cruelty investigations team works very closely with local law enforcement, including HPD, Harris County Constable Precinct 1 and nine other surrounding Texas counties.