More than a dozen dogs rescued from neglect, cruelty cases coming to Louisville

The Kentucky Humane Society is taking in dogs and puppies from a breeding facility in Iowa and a failed animal shelter in Arkansas.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) is taking in more than a dozen dogs and puppies rescued from two separate cruelty and neglect cases Tuesday.

According to a release from the animal rescue organizations, the dogs are coming from an Iowa breeding facility and a failed animal shelter in Arkansas.

Iowa breeder Daniel Gingerich agreed to give 500 dogs to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa after he was barred from selling animals due to more than 120 violations of the Animal Welfare Act. The ARL has been working with other organizations like the Animal Rescue Corps and ASPCA to find safe homes for the rescued animals. Around 10 dogs are coming to KHS from the Iowa rescue operation.

The rest of the animals are coming to Louisville from Arkansas. The Animal Rescue Corps and BISSELL Pet Foundation rescued more than 300 animals from the Humane Society of the Delta in Helena, Ark. after the shelter's director was arrested on 285 counts of felony animal cruelty.

Once the dogs are in Louisville, they will be assessed and cared for at the KHS Sam Swope Pet Treatment and Lifesaving Center until they are ready for adoption.

