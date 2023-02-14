x
Dogs for $14 | Animal rescue in Elizabethtown offers sweet Valentine's Day discount

The Always Faithful Animal Rescue has a Valentine's Day deal for some pups who have been at the shelter for a long time.
Credit: B.Stefanov - stock.adobe.com

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — An animal rescue in Kentucky wants to help you find your furry, four-legged valentine.

Always Faithful Animal Rescue in Elizabethtown is offering a sweet discount in honor of Valentine's Day.

Several dogs who have been at the rescue for a long time will be given away for $14 on Tuesday.

For Valentines day we will have some 14 dollar adoption specials on a few of our longer residents.

Posted by Always Faithful Animal Rescue on Monday, February 13, 2023

According to its Facebook bio, Always Faithful Animal Rescue takes in dogs from high-kill shelters.

If you want to say "be mine" to any of the pups in the Facebook post above, you're encouraged to reach out to the rescue in-person or on their Facebook page.

