Dogs for $14 | Animal rescue in Elizabethtown offers sweet Valentine's Day discount

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — An animal rescue in Kentucky wants to help you find your furry, four-legged valentine.
Always Faithful Animal Rescue in Elizabethtown is offering a sweet discount in honor of Valentine's Day.
Several dogs who have been at the rescue for a long time will be given away for $14 on Tuesday.
According to its Facebook bio, Always Faithful Animal Rescue takes in dogs from high-kill shelters.
If you want to say "be mine" to any of the pups in the Facebook post above, you're encouraged to reach out to the rescue in-person or on their Facebook page.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.