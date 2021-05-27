Family reunited with missing dog after group investigates hoarding tip

Guardians of Rescue began investigating after receiving a tip about several dogs in a hoarding situation in Hart County.

HART COUNTY, Ky. — After almost a year, Tyson and his owner Dawn Taylor reunited

Taylor said she was “scared to death” and had given up hope of finding her pet.

“One day we weren't home. Somebody came over walking. I've got surveillance video of this,” Taylor said. “I saw this dog leave with that person walking.”

When Taylor got home, she asked around and posted flyers, but no one was able to tell her were Tyson went. That is until last week.

Guardians of Rescue began investigating after receiving a tip about several dogs in a hoarding situation in Hart County. More than 80 dogs were rescued and 28 of them were severely neglected.

Taylor reached out to see if maybe Tyson was rescued.

“Once we found out that he did have an owner, it was relief because most of the time it just doesn't happen,” James Houchins of Guardians of Rescue said.

Taylor said if it wasn’t for Guardians of Rescue, she would never have seen Tyson again.

According to Guardians of Rescue, the investigation is ongoing, and they are working with local law enforcement. Charges are expected to be filed.

If you believe your lost animal may have been found in this rescue, reach out to Guardians of Rescue.

