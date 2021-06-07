Mayor Fischer names Dan Maloney as new Louisville Zoo director

Maloney is taking over the position after Director John Walczak retired in February. He is only the fifth director in the Zoo’s 52-year history.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer announced the appointment of Dan Maloney as the new Louisville Zoo director.

“Dan has the experience and leadership skills to successfully move our world-class Zoo into the future,” Mayor Fischer said. “His passions for animal care and welfare, conservation and guest experience fuel a deep understanding of the multi-layered zoo world. He will be an asset to the Zoo and our community.”

Maloney comes to Louisville from the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens (JZG) in Jacksonville, Florida, where he has been the Deputy Zoo Director for Animal Care, Conservation and Wellness since 2010.

Your Zoo is excited to announce its new director: Dan Maloney. Dan has 38 years of experience in animal care within AZA-accredited zoos and comes to us from the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in Florida. He will assume the role of Director in early October. https://t.co/1zWD4vI1da pic.twitter.com/p3OF5BR1HX — Louisville Zoo (@LouisvilleZoo) August 13, 2021

“I am thrilled to join the dedicated Louisville Zoo team, and to be part of Chief Vincent James’ exceptional Community Building portfolio,” Maloney said. “We will continue to further our community’s connections to nature and advancing conservation education throughout the Metro region."

He will assume the Zoo Director role in early October.

