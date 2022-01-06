Cuteness alert | Zoo “baby boom” continues with kittens, joeys

Previously, the zoo welcomed a baby zebra filly and a harbor seal named Emmy, and they are watching for the birth of a baby giraffe.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Say hello to the newest babies at the Louisville Zoo.

The Louisville Zoo is welcoming three Canada Lynx kittens and four Bennett’s wallaby joeys.

The lynx Matilda will care for her kittens in a box that guests can watch, and people will know how many boys and girls there are in a couple weeks when they will be examined. The zoo said they don’t want to disrupt the “bonding process.”

Wallabies spend their first nine months in their mother’s pouch, so three of the wallaby joeys will be the mother in the exhibit while another is cared for out of the exhibit. This joey departed early from the mother’s pouch and will need more care according to the zoo.

Previously, the zoo welcomed a baby zebra filly and a harbor seal named Emmy, and they are watching for the birth of a baby giraffe.

Presented by Norton Children's, people can follow the progress of all the babies online. This reminds people that every birth is important and this provides an opportunity to "better the bond between people and our planet."

The zoo said Canada lynxes are the most common feline in Canada and has longer legs and broader footpads than bobcats.

Bennet’s wallabies is found in east and southeast Australia and Tasmania, and stand between 36-40 inches tall.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.