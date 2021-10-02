'Hoofin' it' | Cows escape from farm, stroll Indiana highway; Off-duty detective, firefighters corralled them

LAPORTE, Ind. — It was a "mooving" challenge for an off-duty police officer in Indiana after a herd of about 75 Holstein calves barreled down an Indiana highway after escaping a nearby farm.
The South Bend Tribune reported that all the cows were successfully rounded up, thanks to an off-duty officer who happened to be nearby in his department police car. He quickly made a U-turn when he witnessed the cows running by Saturday in LaPorte County.
Capt. Derek Allen, a LaPorte County detective, as well as a number of volunteer firefighters and other onlookers, began corralling the calves as they moved south.
Police declined to identify the farmer whose cows had escaped.
