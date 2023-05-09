Police say the two adult dogs were found left in a small cage covered in a tarp, with a note "surrendering" the dogs to whoever found them.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Police in Connersville are searching for the owners of two dogs who were found abandoned in a cage.

The department said officers were directed to the cage in the 1000 block of West 18th Street Monday. There were two adult dogs inside the cage, which had a tarp over it. According to police, the dogs were "hot and lethargic" due to the lack of air flow and restricted movement.

The owners of the dogs, named "Kilo" and "Rosco," left a note with the cage, surrendering the dogs to whomever found them. There was a bag of dog food and a small amount of water in the cage, police said.

The department shared a photo of the dogs in the cage on social media Monday, hoping to locate the owners.

The Connersville Police Department is investigating an incident which officers were dispatched to in the 1000 blk of W... Posted by Connersville Police Department, IN on Monday, September 4, 2023

"We intend to investigate and present criminal charges against the owners who neglected their obligation and left these animals in very dangerous conditions," the department wrote. "Neglect of a Vertebrate Animal could be up to a Level 6 Felony in Indiana."

The Fayette County Animal Shelter was called to retrieve the dogs. In a Facebook post about the dogs Monday evening, the shelter said it is over capacity and may have to make some "tough decisions" about the pets currently in the shelter, urging people considering getting a dog to adopt. Those interested in adopting can visit the shelter at 1703 Michigan Ave. in Connersville or call 765-825-8693.

These two dogs were dumped in a large crate, around Brockman’s Co. in Connersville, covered with a tarp. They had food,... Posted by Fayette County Animal Shelter on Monday, September 4, 2023

Anyone with information about the dogs' owners is asked to call Connersville Police K-9 Ofc. Brennan Watson at 765-825-2111 between the hours of 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.