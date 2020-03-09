Clarksville asks public's help in naming baby goat

The goat is one in a family of goats that maintains vegetation at Ray Lawrence Park's storm basin.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Clarksville Parks and Recreation is asking for the public's help in naming a new baby goat born at Ray Lawrence Park.

The female goat is one in a family of goats that maintains the grass and vegetation around the park's storm water basin. The Public Works Department said the goats were "hired" to solve landscaping issues in the late 1980s because the ares was challenging for crews to work on.

The goats, the department said, live in a fenced-in area. Goats are fed, watered and monitored by the Pubic Works Departments.

Baby goat suggestions can be sent to the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Facebook page until Sept. 7. The department said it will choose three names for the public to vote on. Residents without a Facebook account may submit a name by emailing info@clarksvilleparks.com.

