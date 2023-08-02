The hippopotamus bloat in Cincinnati made famous by the premature birth of Fiona six years ago, is celebrating its newest member's birthday on Aug. 3.

CINCINNATI — Fritz, the Cincinnati Zoo’s newest hippo, is turning 1-year-old!

The hippopotamus bloat in Cincinnati made famous by the premature birth of Fiona six years ago, is celebrating its newest member's birthday on Aug. 3. Fritz's special day happens to fall on World Watermelon Day, which is one of the fruits the team at the zoo plans to give him.

“Fiona has been the center of attention since, in 2017, she became the first premature hippo to survive. She is still wildly popular, but people, including me, have also really fallen for Fritz,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “We think he deserves a special party and want to invite everyone to attend.”

To celebrate the milestone, the zoo is hosting festivities that kick off at 10 a.m. and wrap up at 3 p.m. The zoo will be offering Busken birthday cake and Graeter's ice cream, special Card My Yard photo opportunities, watermelon Dole Whip, a Fritz Spritz and watermelon candy.

They will also be offering a prize package giveaway that includes a behind-the-scenes tour of Hippo Cove, a $1,000 Visa gift card, a two-night stay at Graduate Cincinnati, a $50 gift card to Fiona’s and more.

A $5 birthday gift to the zoo will get fans a digital Fritz kiss and one entry for the prize package and a $20 gift will get fans a digital Fritz kiss and five entries.

Entries can be made now through Aug. 31 and the winner will be contacted by Sept. 7.

According to the zoo’s website, funds raised will go to help provide food, toys and enrichment for zoo animals.

Learn more about the giveaway here.

