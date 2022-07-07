'One of Louisville's veterinary deserts': KHS CARE-a-van to visit west Louisville twice a month

For two days each month, Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center will host the KHS CARE-a-van to provide pet owners in west Louisville with affordable pet care.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Humane Society's CARE-a-van will soon be making monthly visits to west Louisville with the help of Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center (SLC).

According to a press release, for two days each month starting in July, SLC will host the KHS CARE-a-van to provide pet owners in the Russell neighborhood with affordable, quality pet care.

Marcus McAlpin, the SLC's assistant general manager, says they are committed to finding new ways to serve the community and bring resources to the Russell neighborhood.

“We can’t thank KHS enough for this new partnership that allows us to fulfill that mission and provide affordable, ongoing opportunities to better serve the community, and we are confident local residents will embrace these services," McAlpin said.

Those wanting to visit the CARE-a-van can only do so by appointment, the release said. West Louisville residents can sign up for an appointment on July 18 and 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Provided services include:

Rabies, DA2PP, and Bordetella for dogs

Rabies and FVRCP for cats

Flea and tick preventatives

Micro-chipping

Nail trims

Heartworm tests

KHS Kentucky Initiatives Director Kat Rooks says they are happy about the partnership and that it will help pet owners in west Louisville, "which is one of Louisville's veterinary deserts."

“We never want access to services or financial resources to prevent pets from receiving the care they need to stay healthy," Rooks said.

