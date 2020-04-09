Meet Duke, the calf, and Rex, the chicken! These two adorable animals have become an inseparable duo at Aimee's Animal Sanctuary.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — It's the kind of thing you might see in a Disney movie. But it's happening at Aimee's Animal Sanctuary in Queen Creek.

Aimee's Animal Sanctuary is a place where animals with special needs are loved and cared for.

Duke was born without bones in his legs and also has dwarfism. Rex the chicken was brought to the sanctuary from a neighbor, worried their other chickens were going to hurt him.

Since they met, the two have been inseparable. They also went viral, with more than 1 million views on a social media video.