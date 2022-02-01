How to honor Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday

Animal rescue organizations in Kentucky and Indiana are taking part in the #BettyWhiteChallenge on Jan. 17 to pay tribute to the animal advocate.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Animal rescue and rehabilitation organizations around the country are honoring the life and legacy of Betty White through a donation challenge Monday.

The #BettyWhiteChallenge, held on what would have been the actress' 100th birthday, encourages everyone to donate $5 to their favorite animal-focused charity.

The challenge started on social media through a post calling on people to follow in White's footsteps since she was known for donating her time and money to shelters.

Here in Kentuckiana, several animal shelters and rescue organizations are taking part in the challenge on Jan. 17. Click on the name of each organization to donate.

Kentucky

Indiana

Betty White died at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, 2021. White was a tireless lifetime advocate for animals, from caring for those without homes to launching her own weekly TV show, “The Pet Set,” dedicated to her celebrity friends and their pets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

