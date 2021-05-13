Black bear killed in crash on Meade County highway

Muldraugh officials said Kentucky Fish & Wildlife took possession of the bear Thursday morning.

MULDRAUGH, Ky. — A bear has died after officials near Fort Knox said a woman hit the animal with her car on a Meade County highway.

Muldraugh Assistant Fire Chief Anthony Lee said a woman hit a black bear while driving on 31W Wednesday night. While the woman was uninjured and her car had some damage, officials said the bear was killed in the crash.

Kentucky Fish & Wildlife took possession of the bear Thursday morning.

Officials said Kentucky has seen a growing black bear population over the last 20 years, though said bears are most likely to be spotted in the southeastern part of the state.

While Meade County and surrounding areas are listed as having possible isolated black bear sightings, the arrival of spring often means increased bear activity. Just last year, black bears were spotted in Louisville and Lexington.

In September 2020, Shepherdsville Police confirmed a bear was hit and killed on I-65 North. Officers said it was likely the bear, found in the emergency lane between the 115 and 166 mile markers, was struck by an 18-wheeler.

For tips on how to avoid human-bear conflict, visit the Kentucky Fish & Wildlife website.

