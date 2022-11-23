The eagle was taken to Last Chance Forever, the Bird of Prey Conservancy in San Antonio where rescuers said he will receive expert care.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bald eagle was rescued in San Patricio County Monday after being found perched on a bush near a rural road with an injured wing, and the Amos Rehabilitation Keep (ARK) posted photos of the rescue to their Facebook page.

Wildlife rescuers with the ARK helped the San Patricio County game warden get the majestic animal out of the brush and on his way to Last Chance Forever, a non-profit in San Antonio that rehabilitates birds of prey and offers sanctuary for birds that are not releasable.

Yesterday, the ARK was able to assist San Patricio county game warden Johnson with the rescue of this adult Bald Eagle! ... Posted by Amos Rehabilitation Keep - ARK at UT Marine Science Institute on Tuesday, November 22, 2022

The ARK promised to keep their social media following updated with progress on the eagle's care.

Bald eagles are often found in Texas, especially in the winter months of December and January, according to the Texas Farm Bureau. They are often found along the coast due to their love of fish.

