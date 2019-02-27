BUFFALO, N.Y. — This past summer it was announced that April the Giraffe was pregnant again, well, she will soon now welcome her fifth calf!

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y. has set up a live stream on their YouTube page where you can watch April on their giraffe cam as she nears the late stages of her pregnancy.

The park says that "April's behavioral and physical changes are suggesting she is very much moving towards having a calf in the coming weeks."

You can watch April in the live stream below:

