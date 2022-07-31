Adoptions needed as KHS brings displaced animals from flooded shelters

KHS is helping make room for them to focus on their community and reunite lost pets with their families. Here's how you can help.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's more than just humans suffering from flooding in eastern Kentucky, and right now, the Kentucky Humane Society is stepping in to provide much needed relief.

KHS has taken in over 100 shelter animals from flooded communities to give animal advocates more room to focus on reuniting lost pets with their families.

“Many animals will be lost or injured by the floods, and others will be surrendered as families struggle in the flood’s aftermath,” Karen Koenig, vice president of animal welfare for KHS, said. “KHS is helping make room for them to focus on their community and reunite lost pets with their families."

The Humane Society also delivered supplies to two shelters in Hazard and Floyd County.

It is also providing financial assistance to the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter so the shelter can rent a vehicle to transport more animals out of the region.

Last week, several days of rainfall brought catastrophic flash flooding to the Appalachia region. Dozens of communities were devastated and 26 people have lost their lives.

Since the flooding started, KHS says it has transported more than 100 animals from Floyd and Hazard counties to Louisville.

49 cats and dogs went to the Sam Swope Pet Treatment and Lifesaving Center and 38 additional animals went to the Sam Swope Pet Retreat in Jeffersontown. Another six dogs went to the Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville, KHS said.

The Humane Society says all those animals will be medically assessed and kept at the shelters for now until they are ready for adoption or fostering, but they're expecting more animals.

How you can help

The Humane Society says with more animals expected to arrive from additional flooded shelters in eastern Kentucky, there will be more strain on local shelters here at home.

The best way you can help alleviate that stress is by fostering or adopting an animal from KHS or the Louisville Metro Animal Services.

"We ask the community to help us clear our local shelters by adopting and fostering now," KHS said in a press release. "So that we can help as many animals as possible from eastern Kentucky."

Kentuckiana can also pitch in by donating money directly to the local shelter.

You can see all available animals for adoption and foster on KHS' and LMAS' websites.

