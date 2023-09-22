'Overcrowding crisis': Kentucky animal shelters reduce adoption fees

Those looking to adopt can bring home a spayed/neutered and vaccinated pet for $50 or less.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Looking for a new addition to your family? Well now is a better time than ever!

From Oct. 1-15, BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its 'Empty the Shelters' event that will reduce adoption fees at more than 345 shelters in 42 states.

Those looking to adopt can bring home a spayed/neutered and vaccinated pet for $50 or less.

"Our nation’s animal shelters are facing an overcrowding crisis unlike anything we have experienced in more than a decade. The devastating increase in owner surrenders and stray intakes has left tens of thousands of socialized, house-trained, and leash-trained pets desperate to find a home," Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, said.

Officials said this effort has helped nearly 190,000 pets find their new home.

Here is the list of participating locations across Kentucky:

Make sure to note that each organization has their own adoption process and requirements.

"Our Fall National ‘Empty the Shelters' will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this critical time," Bissell said. "Opening your home to a shelter pet saves a life and creates space to give another pet a chance."

Please click here for more information about Empty the Shelters.

