JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Cats can sit in shelters waiting to be adopted for days, months, or even years.

Today the Animal Protection Association in Jeffersonville wanted to help some of those long-term shelter residents find forever homes.

APA held an adoption event for cats that have been there for more than a year, which is about eight to 10 of the cats.

The cats at APA can stay as long as it takes for them to find a home.

“Whenever we take a cat in, we’ve made a commitment to them for life if need be," Animal Protection Association President Jeni Church said. "Some of these guys are extremely adoptable and in great demand, they go home within a couple days. Others stay months, weeks, even years.”

Church says a lot of the cats are healthy and social and are just overlooked for various reasons.

Normal adoption hours are Friday and Saturday.

