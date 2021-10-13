Louisville family finds connection with animals and humans through KHS foster program

Paige Hagan spent weeks persuading her family to foster pets through the Kentucky Humane Society, so they could share love with animals in need.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) has around 350 volunteer foster families, including the Hagans.

They have a full house - and only two of them are human. On top of their two dogs, two cats and two kittens, the Hagans are currently fostering four other kittens for KHS.

"We are never bored," Allison Hagan said.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Allison started working from home and her daughter, Paige, began remote learning. While the rest of the world was focused on isolation and distancing, Paige had a different idea.

She spent weeks persuading her family to get involved with the Kentucky Humane Society, so they could share love with the thousands of animals in the shelter's care.

"I was doing school at home because of COVID and that kind of pushed it because we would have so much time to spend with the animals and so much love to give the animals," Paige said.

Foster families bring animals into their homes to help prepare them for adoption. These animals might be too young for adoption or may be recovering from surgery or medical treatment.

After spending a few weeks with a foster family, the animals return to KHS to be put up for adoption.

The Hagans said fostering has been a chance to connect - not just with the animals, but with the families who end up adopting them. During a time when we've had to stay away from others, this family has been building a network of new friends.

"We still communicate with all of the people who have adopted our animals," Paige Hagan said. "You get to see them grow and be in their new home."

The Kentucky Humane Society is constantly receiving animals, so they are always looking for new foster families. If you'd like to learn more about the KHS foster program, click here.

If you aren't in a position to foster animals but want to contribute to the work the Kentucky Humane Society does each day, you can help fund their mission through donations.

WHAS11 is partnering with KHS for a Fall Giveathon event on Wednesday, Oct. 13. You can learn more about how to donate here.

