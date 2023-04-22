Want to walk an alpaca? Here's how you can at this Hardin County event

Attendees are also able to take their selfie with an alpaca!

GLENDALE, Ky. — Have you ever wanted to walk an alpaca?

Well, here's your chance!

The Kentucky Alpaca Association is hosting the Alpaca Spring Fling at the Hardin County Fairgrounds on April 22.

In addition to meeting alpacas and a llama, visitors will have the opportunity to shop for alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items from over 10 different farms.

Officials say thirty-minute mini demonstrations will take place throughout the day, including Alpaca Ownership Basics and Fiber Basics.

Guests can walk an alpaca through an enclosed obstacle course for $2 per person. Attendees are also able to take their selfie with an alpaca!

Food will be available for purchase, officials say, with all proceeds used to support the Hardin County Feathers & Fluff 4-H Club.

Additionally, door prize drawings will be held throughout the day.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

