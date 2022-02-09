Non-profit treats dozens of cats impacted by Mayfield tornado

Community cats were humanely trapped, spayed or neutered, vaccinated, eartipped for identification, and returned to their outdoor homes.

MAYFIELD, Ky. — A non-profit organization specializing in protecting the well-being of cats and kittens is looking to spay and neuter dozens of cats impacted by the Mayfield tornado last December.

Led by Alley Cat Allies Founder and President Becky Robinson, the 30-hour event began on Feb. 9 at 7:30 a.m., a spokesperson said. Community cats were humanely trapped, spayed or neutered, vaccinated, eartipped for identification, and returned to their outdoor homes.

This process is known as Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR), which Alley Cat Allies said would help control the community cat population in Mayfield and reduce nearby shelter intake while improving the cat's lives.

In mid-December, Mayfield was devastated when a deadly tornado tore through much of the town and other parts of western Kentucky.

Recovery efforts have gone on for several weeks and the community is still picking up the pieces. The non-profit said it has been helping Mayfield's community since the storms struck.

"Alley Cat Allies has provided the Mayfield area with humane traps for cats," the organization said in a press release. "And Robinson has been providing humane education and outreach, sharing best practices on how to manage the area’s population of cats."

