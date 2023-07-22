x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

Adorable baby ducks rescued from storm grate by firefighters

Fire officials say the ducklings' mom walked over a storm grate and left them behind.

More Videos

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department rescued the cutest group of ducklings from a storm grate Saturday afternoon. 

SAFD arrived near Willie's Grill & Ice House and found eight Black-bellied whistling ducklings in a storm grate. 

Fire officials say the ducklings' mom walked over a storm grate and left them behind. 

The ducklings were rescued by SAFD and placed in a sink to get water. Fire officials even grabbed a photo opportunity with the spotted critters by placing them on a fire truck. 

Credit: SAFD
Ducklings found in SA

The ducklings were taken to Animal Care Services and will then be sent to a wildlife refuge in Kendalia. 

Black-bellied whistling ducks can have up to 18 duck chicks and are spotted near the Gulf Coast, according to US Fish and Wildlife Service.

   

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out