LMAS extends crate giveaway to encourage more large dog adoptions

Larger breeds are often overlooked by potential adopters, so the nonprofit FOMAS is helping cover some of the added costs of bringing a new pet home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Animal shelters like Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) are filled with large dogs ready to find their forever homes, but these dogs are often overlooked. Thanks to LMAS and its community partners, at least 100 of these larger dogs were adopted last month.

According to a press release, Friends of Metro Animal Services (FOMAS) helped fund a dog crate giveaway in October to support Adopt a Shelter Dog Month alongside LMAS. The nonprofit paid for 100 dog crates, so families who adopted larger dogs would have one less thing to purchase when they brought their new pet home.

"We want to make sure when a family welcomes a shelter pet into their home, they are set up for success so that pet doesn't get returned to the shelter," said FOMAS board chairperson Cathy Zion.

The dog crate giveaway was set to end on Oct. 31, but LMAS said it will be extended through Nov. 30 to continue raising awareness for larger and sometimes less popular breeds.

FOMAS also supports the Pay It Forward Free Adoptions (PIF) program. Through the program, adopters of large breed dogs of 40 lbs. or more don't have to pay an adoption fee. The costs for spaying or neutering, microchipping and vaccinations are covered as well.

"Waiving the adoption fee and including a free dog crate is great incentive for considering welcoming a large breed dog into the family,” said LMAS public information specialist Teeya Barnes.

The LMAS Animal House Adoption Center is located at 3516 Newburg Rd. Potential adopters must go through a screening and approval process before they are allowed to bring an animal home. Jefferson County residents must also buy a one-year, renewable pet license.

