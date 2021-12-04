Andrew: Philip's death has left 'huge void' in queen's life

Britain’s Prince Charles says the royal family is “deeply grateful’’ for the outpouring of support they’ve received following the death of his father, Prince Philip.

LONDON, UK — Prince Andrew says the death of Prince Philip has left a “huge void” in Queen Elizabeth II’s life, while Princess Anne paid tribute to her father as “my teacher, my supporter and my critic.”

Andrew and other members of the royal family attended church on Sunday at the Royal Chapel of All Saints two days after the 99-year-old Philip died at Windsor Castle.

He said Philip’s death was almost like losing “the grandfather of the nation.” Prince Edward, called his father's death a “dreadful shock” but said the queen was “bearing up.”

Well-wishers continued to leave floral tributes outside the gates of royal residences

Edward said the “extraordinary” tributes meant a lot to the royal family.

In a statement to the nation, the heir to the throne says he's touched by the number of people around the world who have shared the family’s loss and sorrow. Charles said the support "will sustain us ... at this particularly sad time.’’

A cross section of British society and admirers from abroad descended on Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle on Saturday.

They laid bouquets at the gates, offered prayers or just paused for a moment of reflection as they remembered a man who dedicated much of his life to public service.

The 99-year-old Philip died Friday at Windsor Castle, where a ceremonial royal funeral is planned for April 17.