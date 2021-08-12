7 waterfalls to visit on your next Kentucky adventure

If you're in the mood for a quick outdoor getaway, why not visit one of Kentucky's waterfalls?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From Jefferson to McCreary County, there are plenty of waterfalls to hike to on your next outdoor adventure in Kentucky. Not sure where to begin? We've put together a list of seven places to start, including highly popular and lesser-known locations.

This waterfall is located in Jefferson Memorial Forest in Jefferson County. Access to Fairmount Falls Park is limited to three vehicles a day, according to the city’s website. Those interested in visiting the park must contact the Jefferson Memorial Forest Welcome Center for access. Call 502-368-5404.

The Tioga Falls Hiking Trail is located about 8 miles north of the Fort Knox Main Gate on Louisville Nashville Turnpike from HWY 31, according to Radcliff Tourism. The approximately 2-mile long trail is steep and rough. Visitors must remain on the trail and climbing on the falls is prohibited. In the event the trail is closed to hikers due to military training or hunting, signs will be posted. For more information on hiking regulations, visit radclifftourism.org.

This waterfall can be accessed via Rock Bridge Trail in Red River Gorge. The 1.4 mile out and back trail is rated as moderate and friendly for pets and kids on alltrails.com.

The Yahoo Falls picnic area and trailhead are located in Big South Fork National Recreation Area. The access the trailhead, take Ky. Hwy. 700 off U.S. Hwy. 27 at Whitley City and follow the highway to a gravel road that leads 1.5 miles to the picnic area, according to Kentucky Tourism. The moderate, 1-mile trail is open year-round.

This waterfall can be found in Cumberland Falls State Resort Park. Eagle Falls Trail, or trail 9, is 1.5 miles and offers views of Cumberland Falls as well. According to Kentucky State Parks, high water may cause the lower section of the trail to be underwater, and the trail's latter section is rugged.

This waterfall is also located in Cumberland Falls State Park and can be accessed via the 2.4 mile out and back Dog Slaughter Falls Trail. The trail is open year-round and dog friendly, according to alltrails.com.

This is the most well-known waterfall in the state, located in Cumberland Falls State Park. This epic waterfall is often called the Niagara of the South. The most popular way to view the falls is via the .5 mile Cumberland Falls Trail which begins in front of the Dupont Lodge. Click here for more trails in Cumberland Falls State Park.

To find more waterfalls in Kentucky, check out this Kentucky Waterfall Map.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.