(INSIDE EDITION) -- A 30-year-old, New York man, who was ordered to move out of his home by a judge, has now been offered a job.

Villa Italian Kitchen offered Michael Rotondo a job on social media, saying "it's tough out there," particularly for millennials.

“We're offering you a store-level gig, complete with extensive training to get you up to speed, at any one of our 250 locations worldwide,” the restaurant posted on their Facebook.

Mark and Christina Rotondo had been trying for months to evict their unemployed son who refused to pay rent or contribute to the household.

Rotondo’s parents took him to court Tuesday to evict him from the 1,920 square-foot home in upstate in New York.

New York State Supreme Court Judge Donald Greenwood sided with the parents. Rotondo called the ruling “an attack.”

Rotondo’s parents gave him $1,100 to find a new home and he said he spent the money on "other things."

Villa Italian Kitchen is now even offering Rotondo a bonus to start.

"We heard your parents offered you $1,100 to get out. We’ll do you one better. Literally, one. Offer from us is on the table for $1,101 to come join our team. Consider it a signing bonus. We gotchu, bud," they wrote.

The closest Villa Italian Kitchen location to Camillus, New York, is in Waterloo, according to Steinberg, which is about 30 miles away.

