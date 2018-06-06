Having a little too much fun in the sun? Relieve your sunburn with these three all-natural remedies created by DIY expert Robert Mahar.
These quick fixes will leave your skin feeling refreshed and ready for the week ahead!
Sunburn Relief Spray
Materials:
- 4 oz aloe vera liquid
- 2 oz organic green tea (brewed and cooled)
- 3 drops peppermint essential oil
Directions:
Combine all three ingredients and place in an 8 oz spray bottle. Mist onto suborned skin and allow to air dry. For added cooling effect, keep mixture chilled in refrigerator.
Sunburn Relief Bath
Materials:
- 2 cups colloidal oatmeal
- 1/2 cup baking soda
Directions:
Combine ingredients and add to a tepid/cool bath. Soak for 15 to 20 minutes, do not rinse and either gently pat yourself dry with a towel or preferably air dry.
Sunburn Relief Cubes
Materials:
- Aloe vera liquid (non-potable) or aloe vera beverage (potable)
Directions:
Fill an ice cube tray with aloe vera liquid or aloe vera beverage. Place in freezer until solid. Apply aloe vera ice cubes topically to sunburned skin.
Helpful Tips:
- Avoid sunburn by wearing a hat and sunglasses and apply a good sunscreen.
- Severe sunburn should be treated by a physician. These remedies are meant to provide temporary relief to mild sunburn.
