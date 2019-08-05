LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ben Crouch lives and breathes music. It all began with a violin on his 7th birthday. Today, this Oldham County junior spends more of his time printing off sheet music than doing homework.

"I think without music, we'd be lost," Crouch said. It's always been his dream to be a conductor.

"When I was 10, the idea was just in my head. I didn't do anything with it other than fantasize about it," Crouch said.

Then, one day, when his band director was out, and the substitute didn't know what to do, Crouch stepped in.

"I was hooked," he said.

A few years later, he decided to make his dream a reality. Using social media, and buying ads, Crouch searched for musicians who could work in harmony under the direction of a 15-year-old high school sophomore, self-taught by observing other conductors.

"The people who did join, first of all, loved music and just wanted to play, but second of all, were very supportive of me and wanted me to get the experience I needed," Crouch said.

In 2017, they formed the Kentuckiana Philharmonic Orchestra, which made its debut a year ago inside the St. Matthews Baptist Church.

"It's been a very unique experience," Crouch said. "Our youngest member is a freshman at my high school and our oldest is a retired music teacher."

The church donates the space for rehearsals every Thursday, where you'll find musicians taking notes from a young man, who at first, didn't even have his own driver's license.

"My mom used to drop me off at rehearsals," Crouch said.

That's never seemed to matter.

"I've got adults who call me Maestro. Whether I'm deserving of that title is very questionable. They treat me like they'd treat any other conductor," Crouch said.

Crouch is heading into his senior year of high school this fall. After that, he wants to go to college and stay with the Kentuckiana Philharmonic Orchestra indefinitely, hoping one day to make it a semi-professional group, where his musicians are paid.

Crouch is heading into his senior year of high school this fall. After that, he wants to go to college and stay with the Kentuckiana Philharmonic Orchestra indefinitely, hoping one day to make it a semi-professional group, where his musicians are paid.

