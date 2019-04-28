TAMPA, Fla. — It’s not very often a 3-year-old finds themselves in a tattoo parlor chair.
But Trinity is no ordinary 3-year-old. She’s battling Neuroblastoma cancer, has Horner's syndrome and Harliquine syndrome, according to a GoFundMe Page set up for her.
Paisley Sunshine Photography was able to capture the girl’s best day ever: “getting tattoos like daddy.”
The photography business's owner Rychelle Foltz said she was very thankful she got to experience Trinity's special day with her and her parents Skyla and Lou.
The tattoo parlor was filled with Disney tunes as Trinity told the artists everywhere she wanted tattoos, Foltz said.
What other people are reading right now:
- YouTuber's livestream captures video of semi-truck moments before fiery I-70 crash
- CBD: Pet owners are swearing by it, but some veterinarians aren’t totally sold
- Be your own vaccine investigator with this interactive map
- Carjacking turns deadly in Pasco County, law enforcement says
- 3-year-old drowns after kayak capsizes
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.