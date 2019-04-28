TAMPA, Fla. — It’s not very often a 3-year-old finds themselves in a tattoo parlor chair.

But Trinity is no ordinary 3-year-old. She’s battling Neuroblastoma cancer, has Horner's syndrome and Harliquine syndrome, according to a GoFundMe Page set up for her.

Paisley Sunshine Photography was able to capture the girl’s best day ever: “getting tattoos like daddy.”

The photography business's owner Rychelle Foltz said she was very thankful she got to experience Trinity's special day with her and her parents Skyla and Lou.

The tattoo parlor was filled with Disney tunes as Trinity told the artists everywhere she wanted tattoos, Foltz said.

PHOTOS: 3-year-old battling cancer spends day in tattoo parlor

