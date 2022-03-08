Street rods take over Fourth Street Live!

Organizers said one of the exciting things about the upcoming Nationals is the return of the autocross.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The street rods were back in Louisville Wednesday morning, and about 40 vintage cars took over Fourth Street Live! with a parade.

Organizers said one of the exciting things about the upcoming Nationals is the return of the autocross.

"I would encourage anybody that wants to take a quick ride to go out there to the autocross. If you’re entered, you can put your vehicle in there. If not, you can ride with one of these drivers, and I can guarantee you it’s going to be about the quickest three minutes that you’ve ever spent going around this course,” he said.

The Street Rod Nationals are taking place from Thursday to Sunday at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Nationals normally attract over 30,000 participants and between 10,000 to 11,000 vintage cars to display according to a press release.

Tickets range from $6 to $19 while children five years old or younger can get in free.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.