Interactive map of battleground states still counting ballots

Each state has seen swings in vote totals, with the shifts seen in Pennsylvania and Georgia being more extreme.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As anticipated, the increase of mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic has slowed the results process in some states. Poll workers in Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada are working tirelessly to process and count the ballots.

Each state has seen swings in vote totals, with the shifts seen in Pennsylvania and Georgia being more extreme.

Here's a look at where each state stands. These interactive maps will update as new vote totals are added.

The Associated Press said high turnout, a massive number of mail-in ballots and slim margins between the two candidates all contributed to the delay in naming a winner. But Biden held leads in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia, putting him in an ever-stronger position to capture the 270 Electoral College votes needed to take the White House.

Georgia

Pennsylvania

Arizona

North Carolina