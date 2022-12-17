'I hope that when you get here you feel the holiday cheer': First-ever Winter Wonderland in Shawnee Park draws big crowd

The event was years in the making and it’s finally coming alive with the hard work of OneWest, a nonprofit dedicated to uplifting the West End.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The holiday cheer and excitement turned into a big draw in West Louisville.

Friday night, the first-ever drive-thru Winter Wonderland in Shawnee Park kicked off a three-night run.

The event, OneWest Winter Wonderland, was years in the making. It’s finally coming alive with the hard work of OneWest, a nonprofit dedicated to uplifting the West End through economic development.

“Every year we light up Louisville in different parts of town, but we never light up west of 12th Street,” OneWest Board Member Jessica Jackson said. “So, this is OneWest’s attempt to bring holiday cheer to the West End residents. We want them to know that we see you, we are you, we love you.”

The stunning trail featured more than 200,000 lights spread through the park.

Jackson said she remembers when the city used to put a Christmas tree on the edge of Shawnee Park every year, and how it would make her feel. Having lost that more than decade ago, she said she hated the thought of kids not getting that same Christmas magic.

“This event is the expansion of that idea,” Jackson said. “This is home and it feels really good to bring this to my neighborhood. I hope that when you get here you feel the holiday cheer. I just want everyone to have a really positive experience.”

It's safe to say her plan worked.

Jackson told WHAS11 she expected 200 people on opening night and 500 for the whole weekend, but judging by the line Friday night, she well exceeded that goal.

Attendees said they want to see this every year, and Jackson does too. She said generous donations and heavy lifting from OneWest made this free event possible, and she hopes the community supports it for years to come.

The light display will be set up through Sunday, Dec. 18 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. each night.

Car lines will form at 4501 West Broadway.

