Nonprofit, sorority host event celebrating Black authors, artists

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is celebrating their centennial anniversary by honoring the contributions of those within Black the community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville-based nonprofit and sorority is partnering together to host an event celebrating Black authors and artists.

The Hortense B. Perry Foundation and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc, Eta Omega Chapter will host A Showcase of Black Authors and Artists at the Mellwood Art Center on Sunday starting at 3 p.m.

There will be more than 10 members of the arts community present, and the event will honor the lifetime achievements of nationally renowned sculptor Ed Hamilton, artist Elmer Lucille Allen and writer Dr. Rita Greer.

Latisha Cahoon, the first vice-president of the sorority, said it’s a way to not only give tribute to local talent, but also showcase their work and celebrate them as well.

“We are celebrating 100 years of service and sisterhood right here in the Louisville community,” Lynetta Crawford, the Eta Omega President, said. “We’ve been paving the way of providing service and impacting the community by addressing the needs of all citizens here in Louisville.”

Tickets are $50 and they are only available on Eventbrite; visitors cannot purchase tickets at the door.

You must bring your COVID-19 vaccination card for entry, however, masks are optional.

