HOUSTON — 100 birthday cards.
That’s the only thing on the birthday wish list of a Houston veteran who is turning 100 years old Sunday.
Joseph Broussard resides at Richard A. Anderson Texas State Veterans Home in Houston -- a residential facility for Texas veterans, their spouses and Gold Star parents.
In a post on the nursing facility’s Facebook page, they show a smiling Joseph lying in bed with a sign that reads:
“Hello! My name is Joseph Broussard and I am a proud Army veteran that served in WWII. I turn 100 years old on January 20, 2020 and I would like to receive 100 birthday cards.”
The mailing address to send the cards is:
Richard A. Anderson Texas State Veterans Home
14041 Cottingham Street
Houston, TX 77048
Let’s make sure Joseph has a birthday he won’t forget!
