LOUISVILLE, KY – It is a long-standing tradition held by high school students involved in Kentucky's All State Choir Conference.

They line several floors of the Hyatt Regency to sing the National Anthem.

It is an awe-inspiring moment where other hotel guests sometimes capture the students singing.

Bob Vivano captured the moment on video, click here to see it on his YouTube page.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.