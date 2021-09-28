Danny Guerrero's last delivery made him only the second driver in the company to drive four million safe miles, meaning he did so without any accidents.

SAN ANTONIO — Danny Guerrero just etched his name in H-E-B history.

“At one million miles, I thought I was going to retire. And here I am passing four,” Guerrero said.

His last delivery made him only the second driver in the company to drive four million safe miles, meaning he did so without any accidents.



“You don’t have to speed to get there. Luckily for us, our trucks have never been fast,” Guerrero said.

He said it’s a milestone that has come with some close calls.

“You’ve got to be ready. You get that through the training, through the program, through the safety programs we go through. It helps a lot,” Guerrero said.

After 39 years of driving, the H-E-B transportation Hall of Famer says Tuesdays' drive was one of the hardest to finish.

“Out of all the miles I’ve driven no problem, this last 17 miles coming back was stressful. Being downtown and going slow and people were cutting in and out, even with the troopers,” Guerrero said.

He says he’s not retiring yet, but made clear he wasn’t going for five million miles driven.

“No, no, no. I think that’s enough, I just don’t know when I’m going to retire, but I’m at the age I can retire whenever,” Guerrero said.