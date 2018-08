The World Championship Horse Show attracts roughly two-thousand saddle bred horses and their riders to the Kentucky fairgrounds every year. Lana Kimmel is one of the young riders competing this week, and she visited GDL today with her mom Laura to talk about the big show. The World Championship Horse Show runs through Saturday, August 25, 2018 at the Kentucky State Fair. You can see the schedule at www.wchorseshow.com.

