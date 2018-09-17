You might recognize hip-hop musician Yons from a recent cover story in LEO magazine, but he's also the guy behind the scenes, collaborating with other local independent musicians. He helped produce and record dozens of local artists at his home studio, giving them access to the equipment needed to make studio-quality recordings. Some might can call it his mission, but Yons calls it the "Space Campaign.” His newest release is the called The Goddess Equation which is a title inspired by Stephen Hawking’s obsession with the “goddess physics”. Yons was born in raised in St. Petersburg, FL, where he grew up performing music in church. He moved to Louisville in 2008, and has been recording his own music since 2014. His lyrics touch on a wide range of topic, including love, politics, religion, science fiction, depression, anxiety, family, marriage, fatherhood and poverty. Yons and his band will perform some of those tracks this Saturday at Citrus Fest, which is a two-day festival showcasing some of Louisville's most talented local artists. You can keep up with Yons and get a copy of his’ newest release, The Goddess Equation, at his website www.TheSpaceCampaign.com.

