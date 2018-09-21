One of the comedians in town this weekend knew early that he wanted to do stand-up comedy on stage, he just needed to learn English first. Ali Sultan moved with his mom to the United States from Yemen when he was 15. Sultan appeared on Comedy Central's Hart of the City a few months ago, and this weekend he will be performing in Louisville. In addition to stand-up, he also is the host of a podcast called, “Stories with my Muslim Mom,” where he talks to his mom, Mona, about how she overcame the stigma of divorce in Yemen and how she came to end up in the U.S. You can catch Ali Sultan Friday, September 21, 2018 and Saturday, September 22, 2018 at The Caravan, located at 1250 Bardstown Road in Louisville, KY. For tickets or details, go to Laughingderby.com.

